JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.