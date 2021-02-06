JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

