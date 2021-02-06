Juan Guerrero Sells 7,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00.

BPOP opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after buying an additional 917,286 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Popular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,432,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 168,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Popular by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 487,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Popular by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

