JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0406

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 72.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 101% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00179282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00061771 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073683 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00224477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043336 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

