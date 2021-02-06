KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.76. 178,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 172,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

KAOOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

About KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

