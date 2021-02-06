Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6,009.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

IPAC stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

