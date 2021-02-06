Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7,338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

