Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,381. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Several analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

