Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

