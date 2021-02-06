Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEEM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 5,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,050 shares of company stock worth $699,859. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEEM. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

