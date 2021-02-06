KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.