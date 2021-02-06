KeyCorp Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $61.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

