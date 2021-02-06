KeyCorp Weighs in on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NYSE AVY opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $173.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

