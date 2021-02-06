Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

