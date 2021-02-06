KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $320.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

