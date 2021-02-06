Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 8,038 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

