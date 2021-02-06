Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

