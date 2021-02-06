Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

