Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,207 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Express by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in American Express by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 654,985 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $79,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199,499 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in American Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.