Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 858 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.