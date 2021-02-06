Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

