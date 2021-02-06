Knowles (NYSE:KN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

Knowles stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

