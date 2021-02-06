Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.79 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23 to $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.60. 994,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

