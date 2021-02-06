Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE:KSS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

