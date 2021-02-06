Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,536 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 594.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 4,808.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,635,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 475,037 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.