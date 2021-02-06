Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 146,604 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 577.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

