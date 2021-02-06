Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,906 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $408,000.

NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

