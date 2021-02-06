Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

