Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,977 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after purchasing an additional 861,483 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.