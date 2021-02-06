Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Down 26.5% on Insider Selling

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) fell 26.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.80. 2,876,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,133,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Specifically, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.