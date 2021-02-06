Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.25.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KRYS traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 139,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $75.00.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
