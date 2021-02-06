Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 246,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRYS traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 139,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $75.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.