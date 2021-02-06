Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.