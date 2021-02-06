L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

