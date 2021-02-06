Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.54. 85,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $186.70.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

