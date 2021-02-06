Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $180.83, with a volume of 463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

