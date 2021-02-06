Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LGI opened at $18.42 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

