LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.59 on Thursday. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 549.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 24.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

