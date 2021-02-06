Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

