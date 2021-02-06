Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $492.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $490.26 and a 200 day moving average of $457.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

