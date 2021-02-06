Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.