Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.53. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 309,421 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.17.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.