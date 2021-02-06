Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.05 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,286,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

