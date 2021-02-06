Lewis Chew Sells 30,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $2,724,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,739,369.24.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

