LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $535.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.42 million and the highest is $538.84 million. LHC Group reported sales of $531.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.19. 106,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,381. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.