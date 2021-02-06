Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Raised to $200.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LGND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $203.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,644 shares of company stock worth $26,338,897. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

