LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.87. 884,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 639,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

