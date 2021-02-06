Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $15,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

