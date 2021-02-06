Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.90.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.