Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.07.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.15. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The firm has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.19.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

