Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $756,037.26 and approximately $107,060.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00184227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062829 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00225720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

